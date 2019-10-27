Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price fell 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.56, 505,940 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 421,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Teligent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teligent Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teligent by 496.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teligent during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teligent by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.