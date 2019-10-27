Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 1,171.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Tenaris SA has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $31.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

