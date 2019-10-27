Terril Brothers Inc. Has $23.22 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 7.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. 12,351,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,522,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.