Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Territorial Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:TBNK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $279.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.58. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Murakami sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $145,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

