Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to $124.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.97.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,086. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.94 and its 200-day moving average is $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 954,795 shares of company stock worth $121,661,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after buying an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after buying an additional 3,158,845 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,823,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.