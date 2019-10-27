Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $49.76 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

