The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KO. HSBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

