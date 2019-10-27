Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 38,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

TBPH stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $916.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.64. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

