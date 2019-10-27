Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,526. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

