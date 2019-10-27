Theta Gold Mines (ASX:TGM) Trading Down 3.1%

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 41,440 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 million and a PE ratio of -9.69.

In other Theta Gold Mines news, insider Guyang (Brett) Tang 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd.

About Theta Gold Mines (ASX:TGM)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its flagship project is the TGME project that include 43 mines covering an area of approximately 62,000 hectares located near the town of Pilgrims Rest in Mpumalanga province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

