Thomas E. Faust, Jr. Sells 54,994 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Stock

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,476,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,013,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ETV opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 106,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

