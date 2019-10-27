Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.95.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

