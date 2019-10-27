Thore Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,282.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $39,024.00 and $45,282.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00627365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010647 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

