Thrive Token (THRT) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $660,858.00 and $11,298.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037967 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.40 or 0.05463581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00044192 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029393 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

