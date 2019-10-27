Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Position Cut by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,057 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIF. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 175.6% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of TIF opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.