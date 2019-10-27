TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,361. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

