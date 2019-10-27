TMK PAO/S (OTCMKTS:TMKXY) Shares Down 8%

Shares of TMK PAO/S (OTCMKTS:TMKXY) traded down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89, 1,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

TMK PAO/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMKXY)

PAO TMK manufactures, sells, and exports steel pipes for the oil and gas industry. The company operates in three segments: Russia, Americas, and Europe. It offers seamless and welded threaded drill pipes, and casing and tubing that are used in drilling, equipping, and operating oil and gas wells; and oil and gas line pipes for intra-field to transport crude oil and natural gas from the field to oil refineries and storage facilities, as well as to shipment points and distribution nodes.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TMK PAO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMK PAO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.