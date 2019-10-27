TOKPIE (TKP) Market Capitalization Achieves $19,183.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $19,183.00 and approximately $336.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,693,125 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

