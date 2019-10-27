Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stake Reduced by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co reduced its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Total comprises approximately 2.4% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Total were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Total by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Motco boosted its position in Total by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

