TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 41.04 and a current ratio of 41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

