Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $221.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. ValuEngine downgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered Trade Desk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Trade Desk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.87.

Trade Desk stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.62. 1,533,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,907. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.56, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,006,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,048,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,686 shares of company stock valued at $122,254,630 in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

