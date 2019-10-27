TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 153.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 102,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,773,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,602,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $610.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.82.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.45. The stock had a trading volume of 190,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,052. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $555.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.71, for a total transaction of $8,080,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,548,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,166 shares of company stock worth $167,423,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

