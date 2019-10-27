Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.93.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.41 and a 200-day moving average of $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,066 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

