TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $62.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $343,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,598.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $46,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,606 shares of company stock valued at $760,211. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

THS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. 181,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.