Trex (TREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Trex has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trex has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $374,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $248,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,927. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $96.00 price objective on Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

