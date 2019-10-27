Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen set a $39.00 target price on Tripadvisor and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.93.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,830 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,541 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $3,423,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 228,764 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 65,115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

