Trueblue (TBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Trueblue to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Trueblue has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.61-0.71 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.61-0.71 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $588.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.94 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trueblue to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBI opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $136,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $759,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

