Truegame Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 6% against the dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $302,307.00 and approximately $33,490.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00198479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.01490580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00126272 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

