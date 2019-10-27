Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 860 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.90. 6,694,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a market cap of $234.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.