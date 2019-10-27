Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after acquiring an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.54. 10,566,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,736,282. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.36.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.