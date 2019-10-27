Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.20. 6,259,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000,323. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

