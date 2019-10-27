Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. C J Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 704,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,654. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

