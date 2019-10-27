Trust Co. of Vermont Has $298,000 Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after buying an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 302.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,006,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2,018.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,618,000 after buying an additional 1,814,639 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after buying an additional 926,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,554. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

