Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

MPC stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $68.01. 6,248,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,924. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

