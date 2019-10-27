Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 300 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

