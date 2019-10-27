TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TUI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. TUI has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

