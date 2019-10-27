TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $1.34 on Friday. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.30.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

