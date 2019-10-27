Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,776 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tuniu were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

TOUR opened at $3.10 on Friday. Tuniu Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter.

TOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

