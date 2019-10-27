Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THCAU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

