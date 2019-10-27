Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $350,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $422,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

