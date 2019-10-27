Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $31.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWTR. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday. Aegis downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Twitter stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $422,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $360,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Twitter by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 84,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Twitter by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,278,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 255,153 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

