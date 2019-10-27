Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $218,756.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00038102 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.05 or 0.05416115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042962 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,730 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BTC-Alpha, Bilaxy, BitForex, Fatbtc, BitMart, YoBit, LBank, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

