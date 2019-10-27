UBS Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €130.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CON. Oddo Bhf set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €133.72 ($155.49).

Shares of CON stock opened at €124.14 ($144.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €118.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €125.14. Continental has a twelve month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a twelve month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

