UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 42,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,238 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 762,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,533,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

