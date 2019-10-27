UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price (up previously from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 870.60 ($11.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 879.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 881.61. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 727.60 ($9.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

