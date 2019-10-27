Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $627,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital set a $270.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.50.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $240.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 70,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $248.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,408,437.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,106.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

