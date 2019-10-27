Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider William Joe Williams Sells 16,638 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 16,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Joe Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, William Joe Williams sold 8,196 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $129,988.56.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $689.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

