Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $296,396.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $129,988.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,408 shares of company stock valued at $709,231 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.