UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.15. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,396,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,257 shares of company stock worth $276,615 in the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,455,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,473,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 1,614.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 126,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 830,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after acquiring an additional 125,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,381,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 93,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,164. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

