UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,164. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $276,615 in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,455,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,473,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,614.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 126,024 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 830,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 125,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,381,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 93,230 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

